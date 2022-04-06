Reviewing Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) and Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Eagle Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 20.41% 10.19% 0.89% Eagle Bancorp 43.64% 13.46% 1.55%

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eagle Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eagle Financial Services and Eagle Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Eagle Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.00 million 2.28 $11.02 million $3.20 11.08 Eagle Bancorp $404.88 million 4.37 $176.69 million $5.52 10.04

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Eagle Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Eagle Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eagle Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats Eagle Financial Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berryville, VA.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seventeen banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 6 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

