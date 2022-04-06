Reviewing 8X8 (EGHT) & Its Rivals

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) is one of 138 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare 8X8 to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get 8X8 alerts:

This table compares 8X8 and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 8X8 $532.34 million -$165.59 million -7.92 8X8 Competitors $888.10 million -$7.19 million -16.25

8X8’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

8X8 has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8’s peers have a beta of 1.39, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 8X8 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 8X8 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 Competitors 734 3212 4966 97 2.49

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 45.61%. Given 8X8’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares 8X8 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38% 8X8 Competitors -38.47% -1,500.93% -5.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

8X8 peers beat 8X8 on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and Â’@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.