Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,036 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Retail Value by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Value by 3.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Value during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Retail Value by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Value by 5.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

RVI stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. Retail Value Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16.

Retail Value ( NYSE:RVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

