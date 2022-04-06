ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMD. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $245.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed has a 12 month low of $187.09 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.37.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

