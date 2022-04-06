Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR: G1A) in the last few weeks:

4/4/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($50.55) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/30/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/25/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €30.00 ($32.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/16/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($46.15) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €42.00 ($46.15) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/14/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €44.00 ($48.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/9/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €47.00 ($51.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/7/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($43.96) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($47.25) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €39.00 ($42.86) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €46.00 ($50.55) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €41.00 ($45.05) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €33.00 ($36.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €40.00 ($43.96) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/3/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €50.00 ($54.95) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €43.00 ($47.25) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/18/2022 – GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €52.00 ($57.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ETR:G1A traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €37.89 ($41.64). 183,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €33.27 ($36.56) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($53.35). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.95.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

