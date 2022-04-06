Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Verastem (VSTM)

Verastem (NASDAQ: VSTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/5/2022 – Verastem was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/2/2022 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “
- 4/1/2022 – Verastem had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
- 3/29/2022 – Verastem had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 3/28/2022 – Verastem was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/9/2022 – Verastem is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
VSTM opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.95. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.
Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. Analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
