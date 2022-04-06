Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.21) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($3.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTA opened at $9.57 on Monday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $26.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 25.52 and a current ratio of 25.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.08).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,234,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 795,708 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,504,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 419,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 215,961 shares during the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David J. Grainger bought 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $248,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

