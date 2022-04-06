Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carrefour SA’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Carrefour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Carrefour from €17.00 ($18.68) to €18.80 ($20.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.09) to €19.70 ($21.65) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrefour from €19.00 ($20.88) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

