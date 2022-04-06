Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.09. Republic Services reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 259,085 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.00. 11,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,961. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

