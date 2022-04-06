Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Down 4.9%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.
Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
