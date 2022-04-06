Renren (NYSE:RENN) Trading Down 4.9%

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.37 and last traded at $21.37. 402 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 89,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Renren alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter worth $162,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc engages in the Software as a Service (SaaS) business, which includes all-in-one real estate solution provider and a large community for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was founded by Chen Yi Zhou in November 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.