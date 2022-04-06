Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $875.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.46.
Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.
Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
