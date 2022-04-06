Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Director Paul Edward Kelly Sells 10,000 Shares

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $300,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Relmada Therapeutics stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.45. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $875.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.20). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relmada Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

