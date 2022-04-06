Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Shares Gap Down to $111.56

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $111.56, but opened at $109.00. Reinsurance Group of America shares last traded at $108.77, with a volume of 7,405 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

