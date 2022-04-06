Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Trading Down 19.5%

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s share price was down 19.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.07. Approximately 19,375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 66,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09. The stock has a market cap of C$111.02 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
About Regulus Resources (CVE:REG)
