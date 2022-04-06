Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) vs. Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Head-To-Head Contrast

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) and Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

72.4% of Redwood Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Redwood Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Redwood Trust and Empire State Realty OP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redwood Trust $575.00 million 2.13 $319.61 million $2.37 4.29 Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Redwood Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Empire State Realty OP.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Redwood Trust and Empire State Realty OP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redwood Trust 0 1 4 1 3.00 Empire State Realty OP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Redwood Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.72%. Given Redwood Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than Empire State Realty OP.

Profitability

This table compares Redwood Trust and Empire State Realty OP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redwood Trust 55.48% 14.57% 1.52% Empire State Realty OP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Redwood Trust beats Empire State Realty OP on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redwood Trust (Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio. This segment also offers derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Business Purpose Mortgage Banking segment operates a platform that originates and acquires business purpose loans, such as single-family rental and bridge loans for subsequent securitization, sale, or transfer into its investment portfolio. The Investment Portfolio segment invests in securities retained from residential and business purpose securitization activities, and residential and small-balance multifamily bridge loans, as well as residential mortgage-backed securities issued by third parties, Freddie Mac K-Series multifamily loan securitizations and reperforming loan securitizations, servicer advance investments, home equity investments, and other housing-related investments. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

About Empire State Realty OP (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.