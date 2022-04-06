RedFOX Labs Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.09 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.84 or 0.00375738 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00086890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00097517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007073 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000211 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars.

