Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.23

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.23 and last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 13919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $645,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $142,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,750 shares of company stock worth $1,608,835 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after buying an additional 282,111 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 45.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,271,000 after buying an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

