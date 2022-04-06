Redd 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,246.14 or 0.99772045 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00062823 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00026526 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002079 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009868 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

