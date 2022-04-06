Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.03

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($51.65) to €44.00 ($48.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.22.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

