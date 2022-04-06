Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.17 and last traded at C$5.20. Approximately 171,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 405,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.43.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Real Matters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.48.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

