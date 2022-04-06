RDA Financial Network Sells 710 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after buying an additional 984,472 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after buying an additional 507,772 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after buying an additional 313,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,226,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,040,000 after buying an additional 280,931 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

