RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 377.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Shares of FE opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average of $40.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.54 and a twelve month high of $47.17.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

