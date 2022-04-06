RDA Financial Network Purchases New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.4% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,244 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Diageo by 11.7% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.66) to GBX 3,200 ($41.97) in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $954.62.

NYSE:DEO opened at $208.16 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.15.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

