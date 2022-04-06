RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after acquiring an additional 334,719 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after acquiring an additional 293,379 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 578,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $118.60 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

