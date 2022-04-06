RDA Financial Network Has $426,000 Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

RDA Financial Network cut its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Ameren were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $94.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $95.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $134,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

