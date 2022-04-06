Raymond James Upgrades Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) to Outperform

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR opened at $136.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 443,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153,259 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

