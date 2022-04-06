Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock opened at $110.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.40. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.