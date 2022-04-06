Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Holdings Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of RLGT opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter.

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

