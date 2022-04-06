Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives $16.28 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXT stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 682,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

