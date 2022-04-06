Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $175.00. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.58.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $133.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after purchasing an additional 144,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,329,000 after acquiring an additional 29,895 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.