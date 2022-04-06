QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $753,982.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899,569 shares of company stock worth $15,084,073. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 32.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. 8,007,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,563,808. QuantumScape has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 8.99.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.