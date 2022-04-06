Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 37,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QFTA. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 5.9% in the third quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $575,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the third quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 462.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

