Quantis Network (QUAN) Achieves Market Cap of $18,044.75

Quantis Network (QUAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Quantis Network has a market capitalization of $18,044.75 and approximately $12.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00047140 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.96 or 0.07367298 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,343.51 or 0.99958998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053727 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Quantis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.