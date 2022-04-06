QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.76.

Shares of QCOM opened at $145.46 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,588,000 after buying an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

