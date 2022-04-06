Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.35 EPS.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays set a $202.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $133.34 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $393.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.