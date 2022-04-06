Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Boosted by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.44. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.61 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 92,709 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after buying an additional 602,503 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 710,433 shares of company stock worth $43,350,771. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.