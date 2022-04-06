Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Reduced by KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXTA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,216,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $503,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395,583 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,998,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $496,754,000 after buying an additional 128,750 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,862,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,414,000 after purchasing an additional 353,099 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

