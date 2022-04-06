Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Reduced by Analyst

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Performance Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the food distribution company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Performance Food Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

PFGC stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.76, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 440.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $25,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

