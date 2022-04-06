Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Five Below, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five Below in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.72.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $165.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day moving average is $182.02. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $143.44 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

