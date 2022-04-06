Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will post earnings of $6.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.13. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.76 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $882.00 to $767.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $771.76.

Shares of SIVB opened at $529.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $652.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $474.20 and a 52 week high of $763.22.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.39, for a total value of $3,754,834.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total value of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

