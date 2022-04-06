Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Increased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst J. Lee now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of ADVM opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.22. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $10.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,870,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349,963 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

