Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ELD. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.88.

TSE:ELD opened at C$13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.19.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total value of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

