Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Issued By Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DigitalOcean in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for DigitalOcean’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DOCN. Barclays reduced their price target on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

DOCN stock opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 30.39, a current ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. DigitalOcean has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $133.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.41.

In other news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. CWM LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

