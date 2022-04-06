Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Issued By B. Riley

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Charah Solutions in a report released on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 56.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

NYSE CHRA opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The firm has a market cap of $147.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,273,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,117 shares during the period.

About Charah Solutions (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.