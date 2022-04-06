Public Mint (MINT) One Day Volume Hits $61,366.00

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $6.40 million and $61,366.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00024142 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 126.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,675,053 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

