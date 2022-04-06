PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 27.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.64. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.02 and a 12-month high of $189.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

