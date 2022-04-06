Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,665 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 1,665 ($21.84) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.10) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,590 ($20.85) price objective on Prudential in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.64) target price on Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.93) target price on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,700 ($22.30).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,133.50 ($14.87) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,140.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,292.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of £31.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.11. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 976 ($12.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.96).

In related news, insider Amy Yip acquired 7,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 988 ($12.96) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($94,472.24).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

