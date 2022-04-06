Proton Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.35 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $133.43 million and $13.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Proton has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,118,439,934 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

