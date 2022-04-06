ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.46

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 29362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

