ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ProPhase Labs from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised ProPhase Labs from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProPhase Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $7.40 on Friday. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50,239 shares in the last quarter. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProPhase Labs (Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.