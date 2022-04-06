Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.940-$0.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $146.05 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.010-$4.090 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

Progress Software stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $47.44. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Progress Software by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Progress Software by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Progress Software by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

